Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issued By William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $73.68 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

