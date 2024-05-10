Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cinemark by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.