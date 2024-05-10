Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for General Motors Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GM)

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of GM opened at $45.36 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

