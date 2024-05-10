Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMR)

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $29.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $298.58 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.04.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

