Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised by Sidoti Csr

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Balchem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Balchem stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average is $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,123,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,265,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

