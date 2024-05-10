Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of CLDX opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

