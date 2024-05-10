Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. Decreased by Noble Financial (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.07 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,306 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

