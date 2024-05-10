Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Raised by William Blair

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $511,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $8,045,609 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

