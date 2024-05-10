Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,230,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 162,069 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

