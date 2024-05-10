Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.