Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPRE. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Green Plains by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

