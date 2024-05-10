Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

ERIC stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,349.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 744,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 692,804 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

