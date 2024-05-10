Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By William Blair

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

BLMN opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 387,896 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

