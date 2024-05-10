Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,659 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 38.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $412.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.90 and its 200 day moving average is $392.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $306.26 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.