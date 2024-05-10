Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at UBS Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.32% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.2 %

RPD stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

