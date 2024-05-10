RB Capital Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $887.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $874.91 and a 200-day moving average of $661.05. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

