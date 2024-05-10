Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $65.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,331,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

