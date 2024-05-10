Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $63.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 54.87.

RDDT opened at 50.11 on Wednesday. Reddit has a twelve month low of 37.35 and a twelve month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $265,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $279,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

