Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $7.25. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redfin traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 2,417,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,171,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Get Redfin alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDFN

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.