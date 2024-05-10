Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Regal Rexnord worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,872,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,899,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,862,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

NYSE:RRX opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -160.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

