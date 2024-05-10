Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.03 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

