Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Balchem Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Balchem in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.02 on Thursday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

