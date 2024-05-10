Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

A number of research firms have commented on RVTY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

