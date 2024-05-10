RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RH by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in RH by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

NYSE RH opened at $294.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $268.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

