Roth Capital Weighs in on CPI Card Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CPI Card Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PMTS. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $21.00 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CPI Card Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

