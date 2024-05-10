Royal Bank of Canada Increases Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $38.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Squarespace Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,745,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,745,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

