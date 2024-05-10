Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $295.62 and last traded at $295.62. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.28.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

