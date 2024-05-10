Scotiabank Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$54.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

Finning International stock opened at C$43.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

