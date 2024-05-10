Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

