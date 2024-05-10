Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

