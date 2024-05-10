Sidoti Csr Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.