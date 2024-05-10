Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$7.10 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.82.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

