Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Solid Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 376.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 692,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,966.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Solid Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Articles

