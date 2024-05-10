Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Solo Brands in the third quarter worth $67,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. Solo Brands has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $165.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

