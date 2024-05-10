Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $77.47 on Friday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

