Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.15

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.15 and last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 71789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 213,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

