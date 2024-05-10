SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 154,931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

