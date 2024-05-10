Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,784. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,634 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth about $9,648,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

