Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.35), for a total value of £160,271.65 ($201,346.29). 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 754.80 ($9.48) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 767 ($9.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 848.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 683.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 648.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 2,359.55%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

