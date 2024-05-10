STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.32. 111,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 117,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,293.60. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.17.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

