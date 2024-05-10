Stephen D. Sautel Sells 25,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,942,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

