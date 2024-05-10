Swiss National Bank Has $17.68 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Clean Harbors worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $212.02 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

