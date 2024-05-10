Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Gildan Activewear worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,013,000 after buying an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after buying an additional 169,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

