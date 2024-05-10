Swiss National Bank Sells 11,200 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $170.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.