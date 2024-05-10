Swiss National Bank Sells 32,200 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,463,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,827,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 487,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 193,850 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.