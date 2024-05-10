Swiss National Bank Sells 55,900 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.