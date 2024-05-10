Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Trading Up 9.1%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

