TD Securities Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.13.

FTT opened at C$43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.08. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$33.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

