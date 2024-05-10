TD Securities Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$258.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$228.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$213.53. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$188.22 and a 52-week high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.