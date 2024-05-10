TD Securities Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.5 %

KBL stock opened at C$35.58 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$28.21 and a 1-year high of C$37.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The stock has a market cap of C$372.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.2705128 EPS for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

